It’s the school holidays and you want to bring the family somewhere nice where they can enjoy themselves and have the time of their lives. You hope it’ll be a moment the kids will remember forever. Thus, this family holiday has to be perfect and go as smoothly as possible. You’ll need to choose the best holiday destination that has something for everyone in the family while keeping the hassle level low. Here’s how to do it.

How To Choose The Perfect Family Holiday Destination

There are several factors to consider when planning the perfect family vacation, and one of the most important decisions to make is where to bring them. Look at the kinds of activities you’ll be doing while on holiday and see if it allows everyone in the family to have a good time. Check these points when choosing the perfect holiday destination for the whole family:-

1. Plenty of activities for everyone of all ages in the family

Are there too many rides with height restrictions for the shorter ones? Will it be too strenuous for granny and granddad? Or would the older kids get bored too easily? You should keep all these in mind and look for someplace that can cater to all, especially when going to theme parks. One theme park that has it all is The Lost World of Tambun in Ipoh. It actually encompasses six theme parks and a Night Park – which has three main attractions of its own – consisting a variety of activities for all in the family. The kids and teens could probably spend all day at the Water Park and Amusement Park, with its slides and rides, before checking out the Lost World Tin Valley with its interactive activities that help visitors learn more about Ipoh’s tin mining history.

Meanwhile, grandparents can bond with the children over animals at the Lost World Tiger Valley and the Petting Zoo. For adrenaline junkies, the Lost World Adventure Park offers more thrills with its cave tunnels, rope course, zipline and more.

2. It features a beloved cartoon character

The kids will have even more fun on their holiday if they get to meet a beloved cartoon character that they recognise and like. This school holidays, it’s a Garfield & Friends Holiday Party at Lost World of Tambun. Garfield, Odie, Nermal and Arlene have decided to spend their holidays at Lost World of Tambun and you might be able to catch them if you’re there at the right time.

From 24 November 2018 until 1 January 2019, you can meet Garfield and friends during their meet and greet session every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the House of Garfield at Lost World of Tambun. They will also perform at the Awesome Pool Party and Garfield Show at 6.30pm every day. Visitors can also play games at all the Garfield-themed stations and collect stickers for the exclusive Garfield passport.

Additionally, December babies are entitled to a free slice of cake on every weekend throughout the month of December by showing their MyKid or MyKad to any Lost World of Tambun crew member.

3. It has great facilities and amenities

Getting food inside a theme park does save time and saves you from the trouble of getting the whole family to leave the park for a while for lunch and then schlepping them back inside again. If you’re at the Lost World of Tambun, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to chow time. It has eight food and beverage outlets, including a kebab shop, hot dog stand and hawker’s food court. There’s no way you’ll hear anyone complain that there’s nothing to eat here.

4. Very close to accommodations as well as other tourist spots

If you want to maximise your time when visiting a theme park, we suggest checking into a hotel close to the park. At Lost World of Tambun, the Lost World Hotel is literally across the road. Thus, you don’t have to worry about leaving the park late at night as your room is so close by. And if you’ve had your fill of adventuring at the Lost World of Tambun, you can spend the next day checking out interesting tourist spots around Ipoh.

5. It’s a short interstate drive from home

Located in Ipoh, Lost World of Tambun isn’t very far from most major cities in Peninsular Malaysia. It’s about a 2-hour drive from Kuala Lumpur and 1.5-hour drive from Penang, making it great for a weekend getaway!

What to know more about what’s happening at Sunway Lost World of Tambun this school holidays? Follow them on their Facebook page or log on to their website at www.lostworldoftambun.com.