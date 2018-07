What happens when you ask a kid to interview fashion mogul Vivy Yusof (co-founder of FashionValet and The dUCk Group) five questions? Well, we had our guest kid-editor, Malaika interview Vivy Yusof and you won’t believe what we found out about her!

To learn more about Vivy Yusof you can follow her on her instagram : @vivyyusof or read her blog www.proudduck.com