Kids Need To Play!

Studies have found that 20 per cent of Malaysian children suffer from stress due to the stifling of play. Over the last 40 years, active and creative play among the young has plummeted by over 50 per cent. These are alarming figures and parents need to take active steps to encourage and support creative play for their young kids.

When you encourage your children to freely use their imagination and express themselves, you will also help them explore their creativity and learn critical skills such as problem-solving, and relationship-building along the way. A good place to start is your kid’s bedroom. Using colours and designs, you can decorate it as his or her own creative space that is fun and conducive to playing, learning and exploring.

Earlier, The Weekly invited readers to submit the names of children who were in need and deserved a room makeover. We are now pleased to have you meet Hayden Muayyad, the grand prize winner, and his mum, Zati Azhani. Hayden scored himself a re-do of his room with Nippon Paint Colour Scheme Professional Service. See his room comes to life with paint from the Child Wellness Range and soft furnishings, all courtesy of Nippon Paint!