Instagram’s New Move Is Protecting Children’s Privacy Online

Facebook and Instagram have always had a policy barring children under 13 years of age to open an account with the respective social media websites. However, pre-teens around the world have always gone around this policy simply by claiming to be more than 13 years old during account signup. Well, the two popular social media websites are now stepping up their enforcement in ensuring that the age policy is adhered to. This is a move that is definitely lauded by parties, including parents, who have often called for stricter rules in protecting children’s privacy online.

To enforce this rule, Facebook, Inc., the owner of both websites, will allow their reviewing staff to proactively block accounts they suspect are operated by users under 13 for any reason. If an account holder above the age of 13 find themselves blocked from using either websites or apps, they will need to provide valid proof-of-age documentation to regain access. So far, it seems that this policy will be enforced in the United States, and it is unclear how strict the implementation will be in Malaysia.

Tips On Protecting Children’s Privacy Online From Cybersecurity Expert, Fortinet

As parents worldwide applaud the move by Facebook and Instagram, let’s not forget that other dangers lurk still on the Internet. Here are some tips from cybersecurity experts and software producers, Fortinet, about protecting children’s privacy online and keeping them safe from predators:-

1. Talk to your children about your expectations for them online

Set boundaries and rules including the amount of time they can access their computers and phones. Also, ensure that they are only visiting sites appropriate for them and doing online activities suitable for their age, knowledge and maturity.

2. Tell them to say something if the see something

Teach your children to recognise suspicious activities on the Internet. Allow them to come to you should they have questions or concerns should they see something online that makes them uncomfortable.

Be aware of their computer activities

Monitor your child’s activities, including what websites they are visiting. Ensure you have a sense of who are communicating with your children, and that your children know who they are as well. It is best to keep computers in a common area instead of in their bedrooms. This keeps their online activities more visible.

Consider implementing parental controls

You can use settings on certain web browsers to limit the websites that may be allowed on the computer. There are also commercial software applications that can be installed to monitor, filter and restrict access to dangerous content online.

Teach the importance of keeping information private

Be wary when posting personal information and photos online. These can be used against families by those who might mean them harm. Once uploaded on the public domain, these photos can be hard to remove. Make sure your children have their privacy settings turned on where appropriate. This helps to ensure strangers from getting access to personal photos and information. To further protect their privacy, make sure your children understand the following: