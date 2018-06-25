The One Thing To Spoil Your Kids With

Any good, hands-on parent worth their salt know not to spoil their kids with too much a of a good thing. However, one thing that has been proven to be beneficial if given as much as possible to kids? A good hug, or two, or twelve! There is enough research as well as testimonials by therapists showing that hugs are good for kids.

Bear in mind that there are situations where your kids might not be comfortable being embraced. Otherwise, let’s all celebrate the fact that the key to happier kids lie in something as simple as a hug.

Hugs Can Lead To Better Health

Following a 2015 study at Carnegie Mellon University, lead researcher Sheldon Cohen noted that hugging helps protect people from catching a cold. Particularly, according to Cohen, from colds that are usually associated with stress. The health-related benefits of hugging are attributed to the release of oxytocin, which influences mood, behavior and physiology. Cohen puts forward the idea that hugging helps generate the feeling of a good support system. As reported by US News, psychologist Tiffany Field explains that the release of oxytocin (triggered by hugging) relaxes your mind, and thus makes you feel less stressed. Being less stressed, in turn, means having better immunity against illness.

Hugs Can Make Kids Smarter

In a study conducted in orphanages in Romania, researchers have found that when infants receive an additional 20 minutes of nurturing touches per day for 10 weeks, they seemed to have scored higher on developmental assessments (Johnson and Groza, 1993). This shows that hugs, which is a type of nurturing touch, helps with a child’s mental and physical development thanks to the positive stimulation.

Hugs Can Help Lessen Tantrums

Promising news for parents everywhere is the supposition that an embracing hug can help calm down a tantrum. Of course, most parents are smart enough to be aware that this may not always be the case. However, it’s good to know that giving a hug should be one of the first solutions to try and that it might just work. In toddlers, tantrums are often just signs of excessive frustration. Roy Benaroch explains this in his book Solving Health and Behavioral Problems from Birth Through Preschool (2008). Do address the cause of the tantrum and ascertain the best way to avoid it in future, but start with a hug to make the situation less painful for you and your child.

So are there any minimum number of hugs you need to give your kids each day? Well, one saying attributed to Virginia Satir, widely regarded as the ‘Mother of Family Therapy’ quotes her as follows:-

“We need four hugs a day for survival… eight hugs a day for maintenance… twelve hugs a day for growth.” Virgina Satir

Numerous other research and studies found results that advocates hugging for better growth for your child. Most point back to how the positive touch from hugging stimulates the release of oxytocin. Many also highlight that kids behave better when parents bond better with them. No matter the cause and the science behind it, the conclusion is clear that giving them plenty of hugs are good for kids. So be sure to hug your child or children as much as possible today and every day.

Our suggestion for your new daily mantra: “Hugs are good for kids!”