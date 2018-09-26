HOW TO WORRY LESS ABOUT YOUR KIDS

Do you worry incessantly about your kids that it keeps you awake at night? Dr Yeo Pei Li, Licensed professional counsellor at Rekindle Center for Systemic Therapy, and dean of counselling studies at Alpha Omega International College explains how you can overcome this habit!

All parents want the best for their children. And because of that, parents worry. You worry about their first day of school, you worry about their safety, you worry about whether they’re being bullied, you worry about what they’re looking up on the internet, you worry about who they’re hanging out with… the list never ends. As a daughter, I am constantly bombarded with all of the above (and a lot more). While I do feel the love, I also feel that the list should go down as the number of candles on my cake goes up. Yet, it somehow feels like the other way round, and because worrying is contagious, it all seeps into my head too, like I don’t already have enough on my plate.

Over-worrying can be the root of anxiety and if left unchecked, depression. Not to mention, your child will probably feel annoyed at some point, and as a result, you will inadvertently push them further away. And, it is also hazardous to your child’s wellbeing. “If parents do not learn to stop worrying, they would eventually transfer their anxiety to their children. In many situations, the child then takes over the parent’s roles by taking care of his or her anxious parent’s feelings instead,” warns Dr. Yeo Pei Li.

ARE YOU OVERWORRYING?

If you are experiencing these, then worrying is interfering with your life.

– You don’t have a life outside of your children.

– You are losing sleep over them.

– You find it hard to concentrate on anything else.

– You feel tensed all the time when they’re not around.

– You fret over the same details repeatedly.