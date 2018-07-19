How To Teach Your Kids Delayed Gratification

One of the hardest things to teach your kids growing up will be patience especially since we live in a time where everything screams instant gratification. To help them develop patience and learn to become far-sighted, try putting these practices into place:

1. Mark your calendars

An interesting or exciting event coming up (one your kids will look forward to)? Write it down on a calendar and hang it where they can see – then, cross the dates off together. This can help build excitement and make them realise that anticipation can be a good thing.

2. Address emotions

Often, when your kid doesn’t get what he or she wants, they could resort to huge temper tantrums. Be firm and strict with them if they start throwing their toys or things. Remind them that it’s never okay to be physically abusive to things or people. Instead, help them process their emotions and identify their feelings by equipping them with words such as ‘frustrated’, ‘disappointed’, ‘angry’, ‘happy’, ‘nervous’ and more.

3. Set conditions

Play little games with them. For example, put a spin on psychologist, Walter Mischel’s ‘marshmallow test’ by using any sort of treats your child likes. Place two pieces of the treat in front of your child and give them two options: he or she could eat the first treat right away, but they’d only get one treat. If, however, they opted to wait several minutes (you dictate the waiting period), they’ll get to savour both treats.

4. Encourage saving

If your child wants something on the pricier end, encourage them to put away part of their allowance money that will go into buying the item. This will not only teach them the importance of saving, but how patience and hard work will ultimately, pay off.

5. Play games

Games such as ‘Simon Says’ is a great way to train your child to listen closely to instructions and to wait before they act.