Whenever exams come up, especially major ones like UPSR, PT3 and SPM, most kids, as well as parents go into stress mode. However, it’s important as parents to be your child’s rock and support them through this critical time. You may have equipped them with the tools and means to acquire knowledge, but they need emotional support to. If you’re wondering how to support your child during exams, the Ministry of Education have come up with a checklist on what parents can do.

Ministry Recommendation On How To Support Your Child During Exams

The Ministry of Education has outlined 7 roles to be played by parents as a way to support their children during exams.

1. Watch what they eat and observe their health

Try to prepare food that are as healthy and nutritious as possible. This will ensure that your child always feels full and content and can concentrate on studying and answering the paper. During revision time, prepare healthful snacks as well as enough water. They won’t have to keep going to the kitchen when feeling peckish.

2. Spend some time together with your child

Having mom and/or dad around signals to your child that you care about their feelings during this testing time.

3. Help them prepare the right tools for taking the exam

Make sure they have enough pencils (and backup pencils) all sharpened so they won’t spend time sharpening their pencil if it breaks, erasers that clean well, and anything else they might need such as mathematical equipment.

4. Try to understand the stress your child might feel

Whether you’re the laid-back kind of parent who is okay with however your child performs, or a proponent of the importance of academia, understand that your child will most probably feel stressed out about their exams any which way. Provide them with reassurance that whatever happens, it’s not the end of the world.

5. Control your child’s activities for the time being

As children, it might be easy for them to get sidetracked, even when the upcoming exam is super important to them. Keep track of their activities and remind them on their priorities for the time being.

6. Relieve them of daily chores for a while

Your child needs to conserve their energy as much as possible for revision, and for answering papers later. They need to be alert mentally to be able to assess the questions and answer them as correctly as possible. Give them a free pass from chores during the duration of the exam period whenever possible.

7. Provide them with moral support

It goes without saying that you should encourage them to do the best they can and never give up!