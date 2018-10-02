There’s no denying that children nowadays are exposed to more “screen time” than all the other generations before them. What’s more, the exposure starts from a very young age, too. Babies as young as one can be seen swiping tablets and smartphones to keep them occupied. Without proper control, this can lead to extra strain on their eyes. Add to that the fact that there also seems to be less outdoors time for the little ones in this modern age, this affects the overall balance of the eyes’ health. If left unchecked, myopia (or shortsightedness) can progress very quickly in your child. To boost your child’s eye health, check these tips from Dr. Vienne Tai Pih Yih, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Cataract & Refractive Surgeon of VISTA Eye Specialist on how to reduce myopia progression in children below.

Activities That Can Help Reduce Myopia Progression In Children

Dr Tai recommends the following 10 things that parents can do to reduce myopia progression in children:-

1. Outdoor Activities: Spend two hours on outdoor activities daily (or at least 10 hours per week) as sunlight stimulates dopamine to prevent elongation of the eyeball. This is the most important measure to reduce myopia progression in children.

2. Limit Device Usage: Long hours and excessive usage of devices can contribute to eyestrain, which causes elongation of the eyeball (myopia progression).

3. 20-20-20 Magic: After every 20 minutes spent on the screen, look away at something that is 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

4. Viewing Distance and Good Reading Posture: Ensure devices or reading material are at a distance of 25-30 cm (one arm length). Sit upright, avoid lying down or tilting your head abnormally.

5. Bright Ambience: Do not use devices or read while in dimly lit spaces. It will cause visual stress.

6. Avoid Eye Rubbing: Frequent eye rubbing may induce astigmatism.

7. Don’t Undercorrect Glasses: It can cause defocus on the retina which will contribute to myopia progression and may also pose issues on learning and safety.

8. Adequate Sleep: Children need an average of 7-9 hours of sleep daily for optimum eye development and learning ability.

9. Nutrition: A good diet consisting of vegetables and fruits provides beneficial nutrients for development of your child’s vision.

10. Myopia Control Program: A structured programme with the help of modern optical technology and lifestyle modification can aid in slowing down myopia.

For More Information On Myopia Control Programmes:-

To find out more about the myopia control program, check with Vista Eye Specialist or visit their website for additional information.