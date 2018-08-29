How To Prepare Your Child For Another Baby

So, your child is used to having both parents on his or her own – how do you break the news that he or she will be expecting a sibling soon? It’s important to bear in mind that it’s natural for most children to react jealously, especially once they see adults cooing over the baby. Others, may be completely accepting of the situation and may in fact, feel protective over their younger sibling. Here are some tips to help ease the journey:

1. Tell them ASAP

As soon as you’re ready to break the news to the world, your older child needs to be told. You don’t want to risk keeping them in the dark only for a friend to burst their bubble by asking if they are excited.

2. Explain to them realistically

Don’t try to win them over by hyping the baby up to be a playmate in order to get your older child to accept the baby. They could be left confused and with unrealistic expectations when the baby spends most of his or her time quietly asleep.

3. Get them to help

Setting up a nursery? Ask your older child to give a hand and explain to them what it is for. This could help foster some responsibility within them and they’ll feel more involved in the entire process. Besides, it’s also a gentle reminder that they still have an active role to play in your life – some children could react badly because they feel they’ll be forgotten by their parents when a new child comes along.

4. Introduce gradually

If they’re seeing the baby for the first time at the hospital, have a relative or friend hold the baby so that both parents can hug and cuddle the older child. This will reassure them that you still love and care for them – especially since they probably would not have seen you for a couple of days prior to giving birth.

5. Celebrate the birth

Once you arrive home, bring your older out to their favourite playground or get them a treat and explain to them that it’s a cause for celebration. This will help establish a more positive connection to the baby!