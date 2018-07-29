How To Improve Your Child’s English Using KBAT

Kemahiran Berfikir Aras Tinggi (KBAT), otherwise known as Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) encourages students to not just memorise and regurgitate information, but rather, to seek better understanding how what they learn in a classroom can be applied to real life. This vein of learning has more often than not been linked to helping students with science or mathematics, but you can also help your child improve their learning of the English language as such:

1. Devise a question

If you’re sitting down with your child to help with his or her revision, pose a carefully-thought question to your child. The entire learnings of the session should revolve around the question and it should be made clear to your little one that they will be expected to answer that particular question by the end of the lesson. Similarly, you can ask them to write an essay in response to the question to stimulate cognitive and creative skills. Some questions that can promote understanding and analytical abilities would begin as such: “How would you compare/contrast ___?”; “Can you clarify the meaning of ___?”; “What is the main idea of ____?”; “How would you develop ___?”; “How would you modify ___?” ; and “What evidence in the text can you find of ____?”.

2. Role play

Role playing can switch things up for your child, playing on their imagination whilst teaching them how language can be used in the real world. One great game to play is called the Mysterious Disease/Strange Illness in which the child has to do his or her best in persuading you (the parent) that he or she is ill by describing the symptoms and you’ll have to guess what illness it is. This is effective in teaching your child descriptive ways to explain body parts as well as to expand their vocabulary.

3. Get creative

Get your child to predict the ending of a story before they read it – engage them and ask them questions such as what they may think the author had been inferring to. Ask them to imagine and create other stories that happen in the same fantasy world as the story. Get them to both write it down and to recite their version of the story verbally as well to help develop both their writing and oral skills.