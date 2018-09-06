How To Help Your Child Stop Bed-Wetting

Bed-wetting is one of the more common issues in children, but Halima Janjua, a pediatric nephrologist assures that it’s only a concern if this still happens to children above the age of five. In this case, you may want to seek out a pediatric urologist or nephrologist as this could be due to a bladder that has not matured just yet. In the meantime, to help you and your child, try these tips:

1. Eliminate bladder irritants

Notice how you tend to frequent the toilet when you down a cup of coffee due to its caffeine content, which is a diuretic? It may not be obvious, but chocolate milk and cocoa do contain caffeine – so, limit your child’s intake of these substances at night.

2. Pee right before bed

Establish a routine in which your child empties their bladder before going to sleep. Then, before you hit the hay, carry them to the bathroom and encourage them to empty their bladder once more.

3. Talk to them

Often, children don’t see an issue with bed-wetting and thus, may not have internal motivation to get better. Have a heart-to-heart with them to understand how they feel about the situation and explain to them that as they get older, it may pose as a problem especially if they are invited to sleepovers. This should help encourage them to be more conscious of the issue.

4. Add incentives

Keep an incentive chart. For every night your child keeps the bed dry, add a sticker to it. Once he or she has amassed 10 stickers, reward them with a treat. But remember, the opposite of this should never be punishment as this could exacerbate the problem and stress out your child. Also, open up and speak to them about your personal experiences with bed-wetting so they understand that they aren’t the only ones going through the problem.