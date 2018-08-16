How To Deal With Sibling Rivalry

Sibling rivalry is pretty inevitable – especially if your children are even closer in age. While you may not be able to eliminate it completely, find out what steps you should take to minimise it and to help your children cope better.

1. Stop comparing

We understand that sometimes, comparison comments come from a place in which you’d like to push one child to do better, but they could backfire and damage the recipient’s self-esteem. Each child will have their own strengths – focus on them and help them devise a plan on how they can better their weaknesses so that they don’t feel disheartened.

2. Try not to intervene

It may seem counter-intuitive, but if you always step in, one child will always depend on you to help and the other could harbour resentment – further deepening the sibling rivalry. But always make them aware of certain ground rules, such as no name-calling, cursing, or hitting – they need to learn that there will be consequences if the line is crossed. Of course, if it escalates into physical harm, then you need to disrupt the fight. In that scenario, separate your children until they’ve calmed down.

3. Have a schedule

If it’s a specific item your children are fighting over for (for example, the television), set up a schedule so each child will have their turn. But if the bickering continues, remove the item or ban them from using it.

4. Spend one-on-one time

Often, children could be fighting for your attention. As wonderful as it is to create a bond by participating in family activities, they’ll each need some one-on-one time with you too. Creating and strengthening unique individual bonds will reassure them and make them feel more secure in that you care for them in your own way.

5. Empathise

It’s normal that you would want to call upon the responsible side of your older child – telling them to be more “forgiving” or to be more “grown-up” when they get involved in a fight with their younger siblings. But this isn’t fair to them as they are children themselves and could feel hurt or that you are siding with their brother or sister. Instead, talk to them and use terms such as, “I understand” or “it’s natural to feel this way” so you’ll be acknowledging and affirming their feelings.