How Much Is Too Much Sugar?

It’s normal for kids to crave sugar, but consuming too much and not transforming these additional calories into energy means the body will be storing it as fat – leading your child to most likely become overweight and obese.

Your Guideline

Emer Delaney, a dietitian, suggests the following sugar intake for your kids according to age:

Age Maximum recommended sugar intake per day Teaspoons 4-6yrs 19g 5 7-10yrs 24g 6 From 11yrs 30g 7

Credits: Doctablet

Of some of the foods to look out for that are huge sugary culprits are biscuits, cereals, pasta sauces, cakes, sweets, fizzy drinks, and even fruit juice! Did you know a 330ml can of Coke contains 35g of sugar?

Does this apply to fruits?

One of the more recent debates has been that the sugars in fruits are equivalent to the sugars found in precisely those snacks we’ve been told to minimise intake on all our life. While it is true that fruits contain fructose (a type of sugar) – they also contain a myriad of other nutrients and antioxidants that those snacks don’t contain. Plus, you’d have to eat an impossible large amount of fruits for your sugar intake (from purely fruits) to be deemed as excessive as compared to downing a small bottle of Coke.

An exception

Experts however, draw the line when it comes to fruit juices. Dr Robert Lustig, a US obesity expert and the author of Fat Chance: The Bitter Truth About Sugar says, “Calorie for calorie, fruit juice is worse for you than fizzy drinks. When you turn fruit into juice, you are losing the insoluble fibre, which is an essential nutrient and helps delay absorption of the sugar. Take the fibre away and you’re just drinking sugar and calories. There’s some vitamin C, but you would be better off taking a vitamin pill for that.’’