7 Hotels With Water Parks For The Holidays

Check in to these hotels with their own water parks for a short domestic getaway
Her Inspirasi
August 3, 2018
By Zurien Onn
Haven’t made plans on where to bring the kids during these school holidays? Here are some local destinations you can head to where you pay for accommodation but get free access to a super-fun waterpark-like hotel pool as well. That’s the hotel stay and activities to keep the kids busy all day sorted! 

1. Bayou Lagoon Park Resort, Melaka

This resort is perfect for families as accomodation provided includes a spacious studio suite with a large couch for the starter family, or a 2-bedroom or 3-bedroom apartment for larger families. Guests are provided free entrance to the water park, which has a 5-slide racer slide, two spiral slides as well as smaller activity stations in the expansive pool. There are also other activities to be enjoyed at the resort for a small fee, including their 3D Art Museum, 9D Motion Theatre, and archery gallery, so there’s no need to leave the resort (except to savour the delicious Malaccan food outside).

Rates: From RM145.99 per night

Website: http://www.bayoulagoon.com.my/

hotels with waterpark in Malaysia hotels with waterpark in malaysia

 Photos from Bayou Lagoon Park Resort

Her Inspirasi
