Here’s The App You Want Your Kids Addicted To!

Remember the times when you would devour book after book because they were your source of entertainment whenever there were no cartoons on TV? Well, ever since smartphones and streaming services have become more and more prevalent in our lives, it seems that our children are reading less and less. Even the ones more inclined to read would drop a book if there was something interesting enough on their gadgets. Seeking to address this, which many of us would consider a problem, an app was launched with the hope of making a love of reading a desirable lifestyle again. The Me Books app was recently unveiled, and is now available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store. We say, if you can’t get them to lead a gadget-free lifestyle, at least let them use their gadgets for reading.

Me Books App Helps Children Learn English

Recommended for children aged 2 to 9 years old, the Me Books app’s built-in and customisable audio starts the learning process through listening, undoubtedly to benefit those who cannot read yet. This helps open up the world of storytelling to the little ones. For those learning to talk, it familiarises them with the English language, regardless of whether it is the main language in a household or not. With stories narrated by the likes of notable British actors like Benedict Cumberbatch, Sir David Jason and Adam Buxton, take heart in the fact that your children are learning the Queen’s English with accurate pronunciation and intonation.

Users of the app further strengthen their language skills as well as their creativity through interactive and collaborative storytelling, which is a way to use the Me Book app that has been developed using patented draw-and-record technology.

Over 400 Books On The Me Books App

The Me Books app gives readers access to book text as well as audio books published by renowned publishers including Oxford Reading Tree, Andersen Press and ELI Publishing. You will also find stories from local publishers such as Oyez and Magicbird Publishing, too.

Highlight of the Me Books app include:

Over 400 children’s books from the best publishers around the world.

Built-in narration with accurate pronunciation and intonation by Benedict Cumberbatch, Sir David Jason, Rik Mayall, Adam Buxton and many other world-class narrators.

Customisable audio for interactive and collaborative storytelling using the app’s patented draw-and-record feature.

Offline reading available.

Supports up to three compatible devices under one user.

Immersive sound effects to stir the imagination.

The Me Books app is available at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Five free books are included when you download the app. A subscription program will be available soon. For more information, email [email protected]