Hand-Me-Downs You Should Never Accept For Your Baby

Let’s face it – baby items are expensive and it isn’t long before your baby outgrows said items. So, it’s only understandable and cost-efficient as well to recycle or share secondhand items with relatives or friends (think: baby clothes and toys). That being said, there are just some things that should be avoided and are best bought new. Check out this list:

1. Breast pumps

A potential detrimental consequence about used pumps is that there may be parts of the pump that cannot be sterilised – which may contaminate your mil and expose your baby to viruses.

2. Bath toys

The only exception to toy hand-me-downs are those used during bath time. Even if the secondhand ones may look clean, there may be mold or mildew in hard-to-reach nooks and crannies.

3. Pacifiers

Given that this will be in your baby’s mouth pretty much around the clock, pacifiers should be replaced about every two months – especially if there is discoloration or holes.

4. Bottle nipples

Similar to the pacifier, bottle nipples can crack and deteriorate with age as well.

5. Car seats

Car seats are very pricey and it’s understandable you’d like to save in this area but you never know if the original car seat had been dropped or how it’s been handled. It could compromise the safety of it.