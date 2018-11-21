Good Clean Fun With These Kids’ Shows On iFlix

If you’re looking to let your kids catch some quality children’s shows (instead of video upon video of YouTubers playing… err… video games), tune in to these awesome shows currently showing on iFlix. If you were a fan of great animation yourself when you were younger, you might even recognise some of these shows and noticed how they fire up the imagination and open up eyes to limitless possibilities. Do your kids a favour and let them exercise their gray matter with these toons featuring adventure, magic, comical antics and even great life lessons. Check these animations and other kids shows on iFlix now!

This listicle is provided by iFlix and we’re taking their word on how awesome these shows are

We Bare Bears (TV series)

Three brother bears awkwardly attempt to find their place in civilized society, whether they’re looking for food, trying to make human friends, or scheming to become famous on the internet. Grizzly, Panda and Ice Bear stack atop one another when they leave their cave and explore the hipster environs of the San Francisco Bay Area, and it’s clear the siblings have a lot to learn about a technologically driven world.

Tobot (TV series)

Ryan and Kory, the twin brothers are Tobot pilots. As Daedo is threatened by a growing throng of villains, the pilots are thrust into the role of heroes. Highly advanced transforming cars, the twins use their Tobots’ unique battling skills to protect the city.

Adventure Time (TV series)

Finn the Human and Jake the Dog are best friends. You can find them wandering around the Land of Ooo (*echoes* oooooooooo) fighting evil and having awesome adventures. The usual suspect when it comes to evil is of course, the Ice King who’s looking for a Mrs Ice King (Ice Queen?). Anyway, he’s decided he’ll have Princess Bubblegum for a wife, whether she wants him or not. Our mighty heroes Finn and Jake, along with Lady Rainicorn, the princess’ royal Rainbow-Unicorn steed, must do their best to keep Princess Bubblegum safe!

Thomas And Friends (TV series and Movies)

Based on a series of children’s books, Thomas & Friends features Thomas the Tank Engine going on adventures with his fellow engines on the Island of Sodor. Thomas tends to get into trouble by trying too hard to be a “really useful engine” (his words)! You can also catch Thomas And Friends movies: ‘Tale of the Brave’, and ‘King of the Railway’.

Barbie Dreamtopia (TV series)

Barbie Dreamtopia is an all-new, magical, make-believe world imaged by Chelsea, Barbie’s youngest sister. Join Barbie, Chelsea, and her puppy Honey as they swim through rainbow rivers with beautiful mermaids and fly through cotton candy clouds with fairies. All you have to do is dream!

Upin & Ipin (TV series and Movie)

Curious and fun-loving 5-year-old twin brothers Upin and Ipin learn and explore new things at their village, Kampung Durian Runtuh. You can catch Season 5 to 8 of the series on iflix, and you can also watch the Upin & Ipin Jeng Jeng Jeng movie, where a young orphan named Aqish imagines the twins being real, and enlists the help of Upin and Ipin to help save her orphanage!

Wheely (Movie)

Wheely, an underdog cabbie and a racer at heart, attempts to become king of the road in his hometown, Gasket City. During a delivery gone awry, Wheely bumps into the famous Italian model, Bella di Monetti and falls “bonnet-over-wheels” in love with this beautiful uptown girl, yet down-to-earth luxury car.

Mr. Bean Animated (TV series)

Based on the British sitcom “Mr. Bean”, the animated series continues with our favourite bumbler as the star of the show. The clueless, yet innovative loner, Mr Bean bungles his way through life with his flatmate and accomplice, Teddy (who doesn’t move or say much). The two get into pickles only they can manage to get into and plot to outwit the evil landlady, Mrs. Wicket and her horrible one-eyed cat, Scrapper.

Spongebob Squarepants (TV series)

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Spongebob Squarepants, of course! And his pet snail Gary (MROW!), his “favourite” neighbour Squidward, his best pal Patrick, and a host of other undersea creatures (yes, including Sandy the squirrel). Spongebob works as a fry cook at the Krusty Krab. When he’s not working, he’s jellyfishing, looking after Sandy’s pet caterpillar, and accidentally making his neighbour Squidward go mad.

Top Sing Alongs

From Pinkfong’s Baby Shark, to Pororo The Little Penguin, Robocar Poli Sing Along, and Tayo The Little Bus — your little one is sure to have a ball with these catchy and educational tunes!

