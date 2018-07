Where to go:

Always wanted to attend a comic con but couldn’t because it usually involves lengthy (and pricey) travel? Why not make it a family affair this weekend at Asia Comic Con 2018?

Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre from this Friday, 13th July, to Sunday, 15th July. Doors open at 10am and close at 7pm, with massive queues expected. So, be early!

You’ll get to fangirl over superhero franchises, gaming, anime, and collectibles. Plus, there’s a chance to meet star singers of anime songs such as mao of Doraemon fame!

Single-day passes are priced at RM30 and available from on-site ticketing counters. Visit Facebook.com/asiacomicconmalaysia for more info.