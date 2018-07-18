Hunny Madu’s Son Undergoes Heart Treatment

Yesterday, we were saddened to hear the news of Hunny Madu’s son, Adam Musa, who was born with heart complications. He has to undergo various procedures and surgery to strengthen his heart. Hunny in her Instagram post revealed her son’s condition — asking for family, friends and followers to keep her baby boy in their prayers.

We reached out to Hunny to see if she had more to share with us. She came back to us with this message for mums. “I just wanted to say, sometimes life throws you an unexpected curve ball and I’d never thought it would happen to me, but it did. The only way through it is to go through it. Find a strong support system — if not through family and friends, then find other parents whose child is going through / has gone through your situation. Lucky for me, our family has been my pillar of strength, especially my parents. Syukur Alhamdulillah. We also truly believe in the medical team at IJN, led by Dato Dr Mazeni and Dr Marhisham. They’ve been nothing but the best in explaining everything Adam has to go through.”

“Since I’ve gone public about Adam’s situation, many friends who I haven’t spoken to in years have contacted me personally to share their experiences. Little did I know that some of them have had a similar diagnosis as Adam,” she shared. “And it sounds cliche, but never ever ever lose hope.”

Our prayers and well wishes are with Hunny and her family as they journey through this challenging moment. Adam Musa, we salute you little man for being such a strong baby. We hope you will grow healthy and be happy, always. You are truly an inspiration. To get updates on Adam’s condition, follow Hunny on her Instgram @Hunnymadu

Here’s the latest post on Adam by Hunny.