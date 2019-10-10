Fun In The Sun At Angry Birds Splash Water World

Angry Birds is no longer just a popular mobile game app! The world’s first Angry Birds Splash Water World is arriving in Malaysia! That’s right: an inflatable water wonderland to bring families a fun-filled adventure in this sweltering heat.

In a collaboration between Rovio Entertainment and One Universal Production, Angry Birds is celebrating their 10th anniversary with themed water slides, characters parades and various water activities at SP Setia, Setia Ecohill, Semenyih. Kids will no doubt be excited at meeting and greeting their favourite characters from the franchise.

The Angry Birds Splash Water World will transpire on specific dates for two months, beginning from 22 November 2019 and ending on 5 January 2020 when school is back in session. Only 2,000 tickets are up for grabs to the public per day, to ensure an enjoyable experience for all. So, no need to worry about being packed shoulder-to-shoulder with everyone else.

There will also be an Angry Birds Pop-Up Store for you to pick up a quick Christmas present.

Tickets are available here from 15th October onwards.

