3 Amazing Live Shows In Kuala Lumpur To Go With Your Kids

This month and next, there will be a few amazing live shows in Kuala Lumpur that you can catch with your kids and spend some quality time together. Be it a circus, magic show or theatre performance, it’s definitely something different. There’s something special about enjoying something you’ve never done together before, so pick one of these to create new memories with your loved ones while having an awesome time.

1. The Magic Library: New Chapter

For fans of magic, you shouldn’t miss this production featuring a line-up of young contemporary illusionists who honed their skills under the legendary Master Leow Fee Loong, the mastermind behind Perfect Illusions and a winner of the Merlin Award in 2010. Focusing on a “Nothing To Hide” concept, you’ll be astounded by how these skilled magicians work their craft right in front of your eyes. The Magic Library: New Chapter will be held every night under a tent set up at Town Park, MyTown Shopping Centre so it’s quite intimate, leaving no space for these illusionists to conceal their tricks through distance. You and your kids will definitely have a lot to talk about after the show.

The Magic Library: New Chapter

Dates: 19 July until 26 August 2018

Venue: Town Park, MyTown Shopping Centre, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur

Tickets: www.ticketpro.com.my or purchase tickets at BOX OFFICE – MyTOWN Shopping Centre, Level B1 (Next to Village Grocer)