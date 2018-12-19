5 Unique Underwater Experiences in Malaysia

We heard you! If you’ve been looking for a short and fun getaway with your kids, why not explore the wonders of the underwater world while giving them the necessary education about marine life. Talk about multitasking! Here are five unique underwater experiences in Malaysia that you should definitely check out.

When Adventure Becomes Experience at Underwater World Langkawi

Being one of the largest marine and freshwater aquariums in Southeast Asia, the Underwater World Langkawi (UWL) is a must-visit destination. They have three main sections with different flora and fauna: Tropical Rainforest & River Ecosystem, Temperate & Sub-Antartic, and Marine. Interactive attractions include the Freshwater Fish Section, the Seashell Display, and the Reptilium Section among others. The very embodiment of study hard, play hard!

Facebook: www.facebook.com/underwaterworldlangkawi

Instagram: www.instagram.com/underwaterworldlangkawi