Fun Road Trip Games To Play

Shelve away those electronics and get in on some good old-fashioned fun with these bonding activities during long drives:

1. I’m going on a picnic

This is an alphabet-memory game in which one person starts off with “I’m going on a picnic and I’m bringing…”, naming something that begins with ‘A’, such as apples. The second person repeats the exact sentence the first person said, but adds another item that begins with a ‘B’. For example, “I’m going on a picnic and I’m bringing apples and bananas.” This carries on with the rest of the alphabet and is a nifty way to get your younger children to learn new words!

2. Don’t say it!

All the passengers in the car have to agree on five words (preferably those that are used) they should not say throughout the journey. If one person does, they have to fulfill a task – it can be anything such as singing a song or telling a joke.

3. Explain a movie plot badly

Choose some of your kids’ favourite movies and explain it terribly on purpose and they’ll have to guess the movie’s title. For example, highschool girl falls in love with a boy who sparkles under the sun (Twilight).

4. Animal name game

The first person says the name of an animal. The next person has to say an animal name which begins with the ending letter of the first animal. For example, if the first animal is “cat”, the next animal can be “tiger” – carrying on as long as you possibly can. Players aren’t allowed to repeat animal names!