Fun For Your Kids This School Holiday

If you’re looking for an activity that can help sharpen your child’s social skills while making learning fun, look no further than The Actors Studio Academy @klpac. The June School Holiday programme runs from the 20th to 22nd of June 2018.

It’s also a great way for your child to glean if his or her interests lie within the arts, as many who signed up for such courses have gone on to remain as permanent students with The Academy. Check out which of these would be best suited to your child:

Speech and Drama Holiday Bootcamp

Age: 7 – 12

This will cover the basics of performing arts. Students will be under the tutelage of performing art practitioners Mark Beau de Silva, Omar Ali, Tung Jit Yang, and Zhafir Muzani, who is widely recognised for Oh My English! Kids will gain a boost in confidence as they learn how to create and put together a performance together.

Intensive Creative Arts Programme

Age: 3 – 6

At the helm of this is long-time facilitator Kimmy Kiew, who will be guiding the children through fun-filled theatre games, storytelling, arts and craft, and other exploratory activities. By the end of it, sit back and enjoy the little skit they’ve prepared!

Aside from these programmes, those aged 9 to 14 would benefit from The Academy’s Public Speaking Workshop beginning from the 7th of July. Khayma Balakrishnan, a full-time English teacher, will work with students to help them overcome any stage jitters – as well as giving them tips on the right body language, tone, and facial expressions to use whilst addressing an audience with their own script.

Those looking for something different will be delighted to know that The Academy also runs Yip Kin Wing Chun classes, a form of Chinese martial arts that focuses on the human body structure and positioning during combat – and they welcome those who are 13 years old and above. Lim Shoou Ching, who is the direct disciple of Grandmaster Yip Fok Choy (the grandson of the founder of Wing Chun, Yip Kin) will be running the classes.