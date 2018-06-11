Football Themed Fun At Kidzania During World Cup 2018

In conjunction with the 2018 FIFA World Cup happening in Russia this year, kids role-play centre KidZania Kuala Lumpur presents “KidZania SportZ 2018”, where there will be more activities around this world’s most popular sport, including football-themed games such as futsal and foosball. There will also be special appearances by the Malaysia Blind Football Team, as well as an exclusive workshop led by the Football Association of Malaysia Grassrooots team.

From 9 June until 8 July 2018, many of the establishments at KidZania will include football-related activities including futsal in front of the Bananana! theatre, foosball and Subbuteo at the TV studio, and FIFA video game sessions at the Job Information Centre. There will also be other sports-related activities such as Finger Skateboarding and Bike Training at the TV Studio, Table Tennis Robot Training at the Event Space, and Archery at Radio Station Alley.

Meanwhile, you might want to visit on these dates for special activities and appearances:-

Special Appearances During KidZania SportZ 2018

9 & 10 June, 1 & 2 July and 8 July at 11.30am-1.30pm

Learn more about Blind Football with Malaysia’s Blind Football Team and see if you can score a goal while being blindfolded!

23 June at 11.30am-1.30pm

Experts from the Football Association of Malaysia Grassroots Team will be conducting an exclusive coaching workshop.

Other than that, you can also see some professional finger skateboarders rip it up on certain selected weekends, at 3.00pm-4.00pm.

Check out KidZania’s Facebook page or www.kidzania.com.my for more information.