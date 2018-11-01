FEEL THE THRILL

Navigation

An adventure park with 25 virtual worlds, The Rift lets you experience hair-raising exploits in the safety of virtual reality
November 1, 2018
By Aileen Chow
Something For Everyone
Many virtual reality spaces or adventure rooms are targeted towards teenagers and older kids. However, at The Rift, there really is something for everybody.

Zero Latency

 

More than a dozen of the attractions at The Rift are of world-class standard, and one of the must-dos here is Zero Latency, said to be the world’s best free-roaming, fully immersive VR shooter. From surviving a zombie apocalypse to conducting an intergalactic rescue mission, the older kids will love being in their own action adventure here. For more adrenaline-inducing activities, they can also engage in the laser tag game TerminatorX or run through the Minotaur’s maze in VR Adventure.

TerminatorX

 

Run through the Minotaur’s maze in the adrenaline-charged VR Adventure

 

Other virtual worlds include the Motion Blaster, where players fight off terrifying predators; Hado PVP where two teams face off against each other; and Hado Monster Battle, where players team up, fighting against monsters.

Engage in battle with virtual predators on the Motion Blaster

 

Don’t feel like fighting? Then test your virtual endurance and sportsmanship at attractions such as The Leap, where you can have a feel of indoor bungee jumping, and Hurricane VR, where you go on a 360-degree flying adventure through a fantastical virtual universe. Meanwhile, at the RaceRoom, players get to race each other or go for their personal best in a state-of-the-art car racing simulator.

Fly away on the Hurricane VR!

 

Holodek

