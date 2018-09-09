Efficient Study Methods To Help Your Child

With exam season upon your kids, here are some techniques and methods they can try to help with studying efficiently.

1. The Pomodoro Technique

This one can help you boost productivity as it breaks down the studying time at hand into 25-minute sections with a five-minute break between. This is to ensure that throughout those 25 minutes, your child’s attention won’t wane – plus, there’s the added incentive of frequent breaks. Since they’ll be working in sprints, there should be high bursts of productivity.

2. Role play

Once they are done revising a chapter or subject, get them to play the role of a teacher and pick topics at random and ask your child to teach them to you. Not only will this test if they have truly understood the subject, but it will also give them motivation to master the topic and break it down into simple terms. If not, encourage your child to study with a friend where they both take turns playing the role of a teacher.

3. Watch documentaries

With the Internet so widespread, why not turn to it to help your child study? Ask them if there are particular topics they struggle with understanding and then try to look up educational videos or documentaries on such topics (there are plenty of them out there). It’s often easier for them to understand and retain information if someone is explaining or even illustrating clearly the topic at hand in visual form.

4. Repetitive writing

For certain elements that require memorising, such as the Periodic Table in Chemistry, try getting your kids to write down all the elements in the correct positions on a piece of paper – then, repeat and repeat until they have it down pat. Don’t just copy passively though – each time they write something down, ask them to do it actively and try to commit the information to memory. Then, on a blank piece of paper without looking at the correct answers, get them to write and replicate what they’ve remembered. This goes on until they can replicate it exactly on paper.