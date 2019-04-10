Navigation

DOME Café Malaysia launched the 2nd EMBRACE AUTISM campaign

"Embrace Autism is dedicated to improving the lives of everyone affected by autism, and their families." says Noraza.
April 10, 2019
By Lorraine Chai

In conjunction with World Autism Awareness Month,DOME Café Malaysia initiates the 2nd EMBRACE AUTISM campaign. This 2-Day programme aimed to raise the awareness of autism, emphasized on parenting children on the Autism Spectrum. Their main intention was to encourage the community to understand autism and be more open, inclusive and accepting.

The campaign held on the 6th and 7th April was officiated by Y.A.M Tunku Kamariah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Binte Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, Tunku Puteri Johor. The partnership between DOME Café, Intermark Mall and Early Autism Project Malaysia on the 2nd EMBRACE AUTISM campaign has a strong focus on increasing acceptance without judgment and also increase community’s support for children with autism in our society. Seven experts in their field were invited to discuss and share their insights on various topics in relation to raising autistic children. Adli Yahya who runs the Autism Cafe Project also shared his journey with son Luqman to encourage parents to accept their special needs children and how parents can play a positive role in their child’s life.

In addition to that, an Art Exhibition and Silent Auction was held concurrently at DOME Café Intermark features art produced by autistic individuals, organized by Raja Azhar Idris, the painter, metal sculptor and glass sculptor artist. Part proceeds will go to the Early Autism Project’s (EAP) The Hope Project, a non-profit project that raises funds for awareness of autism in Malaysia.

“Embrace Autism Bazaar is also part of the EMBRACE AUTISM campaign which features products made by the individuals with Autism that encourage and provides a platform and opportunities for the autistic individuals towards an independent and quality adult life,” says Noraza Yusof, Head of Marketing for DOME Café Malaysia

A painting by the artist Izzati Shahrin, who has autism, that was auctioned for RM10,000, part proceeds of which go to The Hope Project

A special song about Autism; Ku Harap Kau Sabar by Cat Farish & Eddie G of Ruffedge, featuring Nia Karlyssa and Keisha Laila.

Adli Yahya of Autism Project Cafe & his son, Luqman.

Dr. Zulkifli Abdul Rahim giving his talk on Fortifying Future Potential of Children with Autism.

Early Austim Project Booth

Guests at the launch of the second Embrace Autism Community Care Initative by DOME Cafe Malaysia in partnership with Intermark Mall

Haziq demonstrating his drawing skills.

Izzati Shahrin with her artworks for purchase.

Jochebed Isaacs, Director of Early Autism Project Malaysia, giving her opening speech.

Left; Jochebed Isaacs, Muhammad Monib, Luqman, Jad, Y.A.M Tunku Kamariah, Tunku Puteri Johor, Raja Azhar Idris, Noraza Yusof, Dr. Zulkifli Abdul Rahim & Juliana Chua

Q&A Session with the speakers

Raja Azhar giving his talk on Art and Autism.

Some of the paintings by autistic individuals auctioned off that day with part proceeds going to The Hope Project.

The launch was accompanied by the soundtrack of Love Story, played skillfully on the piano by Muhammad Monib.

Visitors walkabout at the Autism Booths.

Y.A.M Tunku Kamariah, Tunku Puteri Johor, graciously officiating the Launch with a painting.

