DOME Café Malaysia launched the 2nd EMBRACE AUTISM campaign

In conjunction with World Autism Awareness Month,DOME Café Malaysia initiates the 2nd EMBRACE AUTISM campaign. This 2-Day programme aimed to raise the awareness of autism, emphasized on parenting children on the Autism Spectrum. Their main intention was to encourage the community to understand autism and be more open, inclusive and accepting.

The campaign held on the 6th and 7th April was officiated by Y.A.M Tunku Kamariah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Binte Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, Tunku Puteri Johor. The partnership between DOME Café, Intermark Mall and Early Autism Project Malaysia on the 2nd EMBRACE AUTISM campaign has a strong focus on increasing acceptance without judgment and also increase community’s support for children with autism in our society. Seven experts in their field were invited to discuss and share their insights on various topics in relation to raising autistic children. Adli Yahya who runs the Autism Cafe Project also shared his journey with son Luqman to encourage parents to accept their special needs children and how parents can play a positive role in their child’s life.

In addition to that, an Art Exhibition and Silent Auction was held concurrently at DOME Café Intermark features art produced by autistic individuals, organized by Raja Azhar Idris, the painter, metal sculptor and glass sculptor artist. Part proceeds will go to the Early Autism Project’s (EAP) The Hope Project, a non-profit project that raises funds for awareness of autism in Malaysia.

“Embrace Autism Bazaar is also part of the EMBRACE AUTISM campaign which features products made by the individuals with Autism that encourage and provides a platform and opportunities for the autistic individuals towards an independent and quality adult life,” says Noraza Yusof, Head of Marketing for DOME Café Malaysia