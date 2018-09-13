How To Tell If Your Child Has Abnormal Heart Rhythm

Did you know that heart arrhythmia (abnormal heart rhythms) is quite a common condition among the population? Some could be a permanent condition (sometimes due to genetics), while others could be a temporary situation (some medications could cause this). Dr Norazlina binti Mohd Yusof who specialises in cardiology describes heartbeats below 60 as slow and heartbeats above 100 as fast. But, fret not, in most cases, they are benign. If, however, they are accompanied by chest paints, dizziness, and breathlessness – you need to get yourself checked as it could cause heart failure and be fatal. Not just a condition that plagues adults, Dr Norazlina lists down ways to tell if your child has this condition:

1. Chest pains

If your child tells you they have trouble breathing and have pains in the chest, you need to get it checked. It’s important to note that sometimes, pain in the stomach could be perceived as gastric, but a part of your heart does sit on the stomach. And if it is that particular part of the heart that is in trouble – gastric medication won’t work.

2. Failure to thrive

‘Failure to thrive’ is a term is used by pediatrics to describe children who are abnormally small in physical growth and have trouble putting on weight.

3. Blue baby syndrome

If your baby’s skin has a bluish tinge to it, he or she may have abnormal heart rhythms, which could have been brought about by a congenital heart defect.

4. Weak feeding

Gauge how your baby feeds from you – if the sucking of your breast milk is very weak or you find that your baby loses breath easily while sucking, it may warrant further investigation.