Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Hannah Yeoh recently launched the “Come See My World” campaign by World Vision Malaysia (WVM) – highlighting the effects of poverty on children and their communities.

In order to help Malaysians look at the world through the eyes of impoverished children by focusing on the five fundamental basics of life (highly affected by poverty – clean water and sanitation; health and nutrition; education; livelihood; and child protection – WVM has introduced a “Come See My World” coffee table book and photo exhibition.

The 116-page book is yours for a minimum donation of RM100 and you can call WVM at (603) 7800 0899 to obtain a copy. The proceeds will be directed to World Vision Malaysia’s Education Fund to help children in need. Meanwhile, the photo exhibition is currently held at IPC Shopping Centre and will be there until the 21st of October 2018. If you can’t make it, not to worry, it will be held at these other locations on these dates:

9th – 11th of November: Paradigm Mall, Johor Bahru

21st – 23rd December: 1Utama Shopping Centre, Petaling Jaya

Both the exhibition and book feature pictures by Chuan Looi, a renowned photographer during his visits to China, India, Lebanon, and other locations throughout Southeast Asia for WVM’s projects.

They will also be having other roadshows such as in Ipoh and Georgetown – with dates to be confirmed. Check out WVM’s social media accounts, Facebook – @World Vision Malaysia and Instagram – @worldvisionmsia to find out more.

If you’d like to do more, sign up for the Child Sponsorship Programme, which is an effective and long-term way of helping children and communities break the vicious cycle of poverty. You’ll also have the joy and pleasure of watching the transformation of a child in need. Besides that, you can also help via World Visions’ Gifts of Hope initiative. It’s a gift programme that will equip communities with life-changing gifts such as school materials, livestock (to help with their livelihood), and more. Click HERE to play your part today!