Children Are The Changemakers of Today

Children are the future and they too have brilliant ideas on how to ensure the world is a better place to live in. Since 2015, The Young Changmakers Programme was initiated in 2015 to recognise Malaysian children, aged between 6 and 15 for their courage, resilience and inspiring contributions to make their world a better

place. This year, four categories were up for nominations; 6 – 12 years old (Individual), 13 – 15 years old (Individual), 6 – 18 years old (Group Project) and 18 years old above (Advocate).

Every year four young changemakers are recognised for their efforts to bring change to Malaysia. Chairman of Pusat Kreatif Kanak-kanak Tuanku Bainun, Raja Dato’ Seri Azureen Almarhum Sultan Azlan Shah said, “The Young Changemakers is a platform to recognise and celebrate children in Malaysia who are doing amazing things for their works to inspire others, especially their peers. It has also grown into a full-fledged programme with nationwide tour of changemaking workshops, more submissions from all over the country and a children summit – workshops conducted by children for children alongside this awards ceremony.”

This year, partnering with the Ministry of Education, Pusat Kreatif Kanak-kanak Tuanku Bainun, Gamuda Berhad, UNICEF and Pertubuhan Pembangunan Kendiri Wanita dan Gadis (WOMEN:girls) and in association with Universal Children’s Day that was celebrated on 20th November, the Tuanku Bainun Young Changemakers Awards 2018 are presented by Her Highness Raja Permaisuri Perak Darul Ridzuan, Tuanku Zara Salim.

“As we discover more amazing and capable children every year, it is important for us adults to play our part actively. That is why this year we introduced a new Special Mention category to recognize advocates. Great solutions can be achieved when we work together with the young pioneers of change in our community!” added Low Ngai Yuen, President and Founder of WOMEN:girls.

WOMEN:girls received 60 submissions across Malaysia during the 2018 nomination period from 1st July 2018 until 30th September 2018. The panel of judges this year are Suraya Norin Ismail and Norhisham Ismail from the International Unit of the Education Planning & Research Division (EPRD) from Ministry of Education; Wan Aminah Wan Suffian, Head of Finance & Human Resource of Pusat Kreatif Kanak-Kanak Tuanku Bainun; Dr. Ho Sook Wah, Head of English Language Unit from Gamuda Berhad and Indra Kumari Nadchatram, Communication Specialist of UNICEF Malaysia.

Young Changemakers Awards recipient of 2015, Leah Choy Sze Mei was present during the ceremony as Featured Young Changemaker to share her experience since the award. Her most recent achievement is the anticipated cook book published by MPH entitled “Chef Leah With A Big Heart” available at MPH bookstores starting this December 2018. Leah shared how her journey was inspired mainly by her sister.

In addition to the Awards, the Young Changemakers Summit 2018 was also held at Temu-Tamu, Pusat Kreatif Kanak-kanak Tuanku Bainun. Over 150 students participated in eight workshop sessions on various young changemakers pillars conducted by the program’s alumni: Ryan Mahendran, Ellysha Sashvinaa, Leah Choy, Team Makan Sampai Habis, Stand Up Project and Ahmad Alfian; as well as two finalists from this year’s Awards: Emerson Chong and Sarah Najihah.

The recipient of this year’s Tuanku Bainun Young Changemakers Awards 2018 are: