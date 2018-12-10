Navigation

Children Are The Changemakers of Today

Meet the inspiring Malaysian children making big changes.
Dhanita Hartland
Parenting
Her World
December 10, 2018
By Eena Sh

Children are the future and they too have brilliant ideas on how to ensure the world is a better place to live in. Since 2015, The Young Changmakers Programme was initiated in 2015 to recognise Malaysian children, aged between 6 and 15 for their courage, resilience and inspiring contributions to make their world a better
place. This year, four categories were up for nominations; 6 – 12 years old (Individual), 13 – 15 years old (Individual), 6 – 18 years old (Group Project) and 18 years old above (Advocate).

Every year four young changemakers are recognised for their efforts to bring change to Malaysia. Chairman of Pusat Kreatif Kanak-kanak Tuanku Bainun, Raja Dato’ Seri Azureen Almarhum Sultan Azlan Shah said, “The Young Changemakers is a platform to recognise and celebrate children in Malaysia who are doing amazing things for their works to inspire others, especially their peers. It has also grown into a full-fledged programme with nationwide tour of changemaking workshops, more submissions from all over the country and a children summit – workshops conducted by children for children alongside this awards ceremony.”

This year, partnering with the Ministry of Education, Pusat Kreatif Kanak-kanak Tuanku Bainun, Gamuda Berhad, UNICEF and Pertubuhan Pembangunan Kendiri Wanita dan Gadis (WOMEN:girls) and  in association with Universal Children’s Day that was celebrated on 20th November, the Tuanku Bainun Young Changemakers Awards 2018 are presented by Her Highness Raja Permaisuri Perak Darul Ridzuan, Tuanku Zara Salim.

“As we discover more amazing and capable children every year, it is important for us adults to play our part actively. That is why this year we introduced a new Special Mention category to recognize advocates. Great solutions can be achieved when we work together with the young pioneers of change in our community!” added Low Ngai Yuen, President and Founder of WOMEN:girls.

WOMEN:girls received 60 submissions across Malaysia during the 2018 nomination period from 1st July 2018 until 30th September 2018. The panel of judges this year are Suraya Norin Ismail and Norhisham Ismail from the International Unit of the Education Planning & Research Division (EPRD) from Ministry of Education; Wan Aminah Wan Suffian, Head of Finance & Human Resource of Pusat Kreatif Kanak-Kanak Tuanku Bainun; Dr. Ho Sook Wah, Head of English Language Unit from Gamuda Berhad and Indra Kumari Nadchatram, Communication Specialist of UNICEF Malaysia.

Young Changemakers Awards recipient of 2015, Leah Choy Sze Mei was present during the ceremony as Featured Young Changemaker to share her experience since the award. Her most recent achievement is the anticipated cook book published by MPH entitled “Chef Leah With A Big Heart” available at MPH bookstores starting this December 2018. Leah shared how her journey was inspired mainly by her sister.

In addition to the Awards, the Young Changemakers Summit 2018 was also held at Temu-Tamu, Pusat Kreatif Kanak-kanak Tuanku Bainun. Over 150 students participated in eight workshop sessions on various young changemakers pillars conducted by the program’s alumni: Ryan Mahendran, Ellysha Sashvinaa, Leah Choy, Team Makan Sampai Habis, Stand Up Project and Ahmad Alfian; as well as two finalists from this year’s Awards: Emerson Chong and Sarah Najihah.

The recipient of this year’s Tuanku Bainun Young Changemakers Awards 2018 are: 

Only 10-years old and Sarah Najihah wowed the judges with her simple yet effective idea for community development. She started her handmade soap which she branded as “Sara Ann Surprise Soap” to encourage kids to was their hands after play time. She believes that a generation that is well-informed on the importance of hygiene will create a healthier and productive society.

Muhammad Danish was surely one to remember. We love how he was so passionate in presenting his idea. This 13-year old environmentalist has been vocal about his stance against the use of plastic materials. Not only has he created awareness at school, but his father’s restaurant too is using less plastic and moving towards paper containers.

The group project award went to students from Sri KDU Secondary School. Their group named “Hands for Education” aims to help underprivileged students around the Kota Damansara area to excel academically through weekly peer-to-peer mentoring sessions. The team hopes to enable the students to improve their socio-economic situation and break out from the poverty cycle through meaningful education.

Meet The 2018 Young Changemakers Advocate Cikgu Ernest from SMK Tamparuli. He is a biology teacher  who has been actively supporting and empowering his students to make a difference in their community through various ingenious ideas. With his support and help, his student have won notable awards.

