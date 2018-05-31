Bring Your Budding Dino Experts to Dinosaur Kingdom This School Holidays

If your kids are still riding high on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom euphoria after watching the movie at the cinema, satiate their hunger for all things dino at Dinosaur Kingdom, a mobile dino-themed entertainment park that will be set-up at various locations around Malaysia.

The first location is at Setia Ecohill, Semenyih where visitors can come on over starting 14 June 2018 until 8 July 2018. Organised by Themepaktu, Dinosaur Kingdom consists of more than 25 attractions that can be enjoyed by young and old alike.

The main attraction at the Themepaktu Dinosaur Kingdom is the 40-minutes live show, featuring dinosaur animatronics depicting exciting scenes set in the Jurassic age. You and your kids can also explore the Raptor Maze, ride a Dinosaur Bumper Boat in “The Swamp”, join a drift race,or climb up to a Pterosaur’s Nest, among other interactive activities to be enjoyed here.

With attractions such as a baby dinosaur trail to scope out, a triceratops train ride to go on, and raptor races to test your riding skills and dexterity, it’s a great opportunity to get the kids away from their gadgets and have an amazing time getting physically active in the outdoors. So if you’re thinking about where to bring the kids to during this Hari Raya school holidays, consider a trip to Dinosaur Kingdom to be included in your plans.

Themepaktu Dinosaur Kingdom

Duration: 14 June until 8 July 2018

Opening Hours: 12 pm to 10.30 pm daily

Entrance fee: RM30 per person (includes entry to the park, exhibition, Live Show, Education Hub and Fossil Site)

Tokens for rides: RM3 per token, also available in 10-token packs and Entrance + 10 Tokens package for RM30

Go to themepaktu.com for more information.