Books On Malaysian History For Children

As we celebrate Malaysia this month and next, let the little ones learn more about the history of our country through these fascinating and engaging books specially written for them.

If you think a history book might be to heavy to digest for your child, then give them this book instead. The history of Malaysia from ancient times to Merdeka is told in storybook form to make it more palatable. They’ll learn about the history of Francis Light in Penang and the rise and fall of the Empire of Melaka, the White Rajahs, the lost kingdom of Riau-Johor and other historical facts, all told in an easy-to-read narrative. Kids will come away understanding more about their country and appreciating what our forefathers fought for in the old days.

Following the storybook-like A Children’s History of Malaysia, author Tunku Halim Tunku Abdullah published an encyclopedia of Malaysian history to cover more topics on the subject. If you have a child who always wonders about how things came about, this book may have the answer for her or him when it comes to the history of Malaysia. It even includes information from the Stone Age, up to contemporary, modern Malaysia. Thus, it’s a pretty comprehensive tome for explaining Malaysian history to younger kids.

Not just an alternative to Disney princesses, the heroines in this book tell the story of how the women of this land have always been strong personalities that fight for their rights as well as for their people. From this book, your child will learn more about Puteri Gunung Ledang, Cik Siti Wan Kembang, Puteri Hang Li Po and other princesses.

4. The Weight Of Our Sky

If you have a teenager and can wait until February 2019, both you and your kids might want to read The Weight of Our Sky, by Malaysian writer Hanna Alkaf. It tells the story of Melati during the 13 May 1969 riots and provides a view into inter-racial relations during that time. What’s amazing about this book is that it’s not published by a local publishing company. Instead, the book comes out under the auspices of international book firm Simon & Schuster. Want to find out more about the story as well as the writer? Click here for more details while waiting for it to be published.