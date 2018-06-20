And The World Cup 2018 Best Parenting Award Goes To….

World Cup fans were pleasantly surprised recently when certain football fans stayed behind after a game to help clean up waste left behind by other spectators. Of course, Japanese citizens are always commended for being the model of perfect Homo sapiens, as again demonstrated when they helped to clean up the stadium after their match with Colombia, which the Japanese won 2-1 during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

And, it seems the Japanese have inspired Senegalese fans to do the same after the Senegal vs Poland match, in which the African country won 2-1. The Senegalese cleaned up empty beer cartons, food bags and other litter strewn around the seating area for their team’s fans at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow. No doubt, the Senegalese are also products of good upbringing. They may have been inspired by the Japanese, who first did it at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, but that wouldn’t have made much impact if not for parents or guardians teaching them right form wrong since childhood. Consideration for others must be modeled and ingrained from young if it’s to become a lifelong habit.

We applaud both the citizens of Senegal and Japan. They’ve inspired us to ensure our children grow up to be civic-minded, considerate, and responsible people.

Check out the video of the Senegalese fans working together to clean up the stadium here: