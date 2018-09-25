Activities To Encourage The 7 Cs In Kids

To nurture kids who are emotionally strong and resilient, experts recommend focusing on what has been termed “The 7 Cs of Resilience.” Recent statistics show that more and more adolescents and teenagers are prone to depression and suicidal thoughts. Thus, it is now more important than ever to raise emotionally resilient kids. To encourage the 7 Cs in kids – Competence, Confidence, Connection, Character, Contribution, Coping, and Control, there are many activities that parents can do with their children.
In a recent media dialogue organised by Positive Parenting – an educational programme initiated by the Malaysian Paediatric Association, a panel of experts shared tips on how to encourage the 7 Cs in kids. The panel of experts comprised Dr Rajini Sarvananthan, a consultant developmental paediatrivian, Malaysian Paediatric Association; Dr Alvin Ng Lai Oon, a clinical psychologist, Malaysian Society of Clinical Psychology; and Mr Alexius Cheang, a behavioural psychologist. The dialogue was moderated by Datuk Dr Zulkifli Ismail, chairman of the Positive Parenting Management Committee. The dialogue discussed the importance of developing the skills of the 7 Cs in raising children who are resilient, mentally healthy, are good problem solvers and can think for themselves. The panel also suggested activities parents can do to encourage the 7 Cs in kids.
Activities That Encourage The 7 Cs In Kids
There are many things that we as parents can do to encourage the 7 Cs in kids. Even in our daily lives, there are many opportunities to inculcate any of the 7 Cs into your child’s personality without changing our daily routines too much. Here are just some activities we can do almost immediately:-
- Talk with your neighbours to encourage verbal communication with others. Nurturing community relationships also helps build a support system.
- Make sure the young ones get at least one hour of outdoor play everyday.
- There are little things you can play with them that not only gets them active, but also creative. For example, by playing a counting game while walking around the neighbourhood. E.g: “How many stones can we pick up along the way?” or “Let’s pick up the rubbish to beautify our area.”
- Involve your children in taking care of the house. Even laundry can be a fun activity that you can do together as a family.
- Kids love cooking – even a 3 year old can help with simple chores such as beating the eggs
- If you can’t stop them from being completely gadget-free, at least schedule in gadget-free times where they’re forced to do something else. They might actually like the new activity they try out!
- If you want your child to be more inquinsitive and want to learn more, have more books at home. If you can’t afford to buy, bring them to the library. The screen cannot give them the same experience as the tactile experience of turning the page.
- Bring them to parks rather than the malls.
- Play board games – they teach rules, regulations, winning and losing, strategy and creativity. And, of course, it’s a great opportunity for bonding time for the whole family!