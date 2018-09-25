Activities To Encourage The 7 Cs In Kids

To nurture kids who are emotionally strong and resilient, experts recommend focusing on what has been termed “The 7 Cs of Resilience.” Recent statistics show that more and more adolescents and teenagers are prone to depression and suicidal thoughts. Thus, it is now more important than ever to raise emotionally resilient kids. To encourage the 7 Cs in kids – Competence, Confidence, Connection, Character, Contribution, Coping, and Control, there are many activities that parents can do with their children.

In a recent media dialogue organised by Positive Parenting – an educational programme initiated by the Malaysian Paediatric Association, a panel of experts shared tips on how to encourage the 7 Cs in kids. The panel of experts comprised Dr Rajini Sarvananthan, a consultant developmental paediatrivian, Malaysian Paediatric Association; Dr Alvin Ng Lai Oon, a clinical psychologist, Malaysian Society of Clinical Psychology; and Mr Alexius Cheang, a behavioural psychologist. The dialogue was moderated by Datuk Dr Zulkifli Ismail, chairman of the Positive Parenting Management Committee. The dialogue discussed the importance of developing the skills of the 7 Cs in raising children who are resilient, mentally healthy, are good problem solvers and can think for themselves. The panel also suggested activities parents can do to encourage the 7 Cs in kids.

Activities That Encourage The 7 Cs In Kids

There are many things that we as parents can do to encourage the 7 Cs in kids. Even in our daily lives, there are many opportunities to inculcate any of the 7 Cs into your child’s personality without changing our daily routines too much. Here are just some activities we can do almost immediately:-