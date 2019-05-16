Navigation

5 Ways You Can Help Your Child Sleep Alone At Night

Practice these simple steps to get your child to sleep better at night.
Text: Young Parents / Additional reporting : Natalya Molok
Women's Weekly
May 16, 2019
By Women's Weekly
If you are wondering what’s keeping your child up at night and why he or she is refusing to go to sleep by themselves, this is more common than you think. Many young children go through a phase when they prefer to be with others during the night. There are many reasons for this, and here are some practical suggestions to help you tackle this challenge effectively!

I’m Scared

What’s wrong: He’s afraid of the dark, and this makes him want to have company.

How it shows: Your little one refuses to let you put the bedroom light out and starts to cry when you try to switch it off. You may find that after you switch the light off, you hear him get out of the bed to click it back on again.

How you can help: There are several options. First, you can fit a dimmer switch to his bedroom light enabling you to gradually darken his room a little bit more each night. Second, you can have a night-light or glow-plug, which gives off a small amount of illumination all the time. Or you can sit with your child until he falls asleep – though that can soon turn into a habit that is hard to break.

