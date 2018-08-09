5 Ways To Inspire Confidence In Your Child

Growing up can be quite a challenge for some kids and low self-esteem can hit them during their formative years. To help them learn to be more comfortable in their own skin (without becoming over-confident), read on:

1. Give praise…

… where praise is due. Kids always react positively to compliments and will be thrilled to realise that their efforts or good deeds do get recognition. But don’t do it excessively and unrealistically. If your child doesn’t perform well or fails in a task, encourage them and praise the effort. Berating them may actually lead to them not wanting to attempt any task they believe is far beyond their capacity in the future.

2. Use certain phrases

Our words have a lot of impact on our children, so make sure you pick terms that instill and inspire confidence. “You are capable”; “that was a brave thing you did”; “you can do it”; “that sounds amazing, tell me more!”; and “no matter what happens, I love you” – these are just a few you can use. Do make a note to ask them to elaborate on their good deeds or successes – you’ll hear the pride in their voice. Similarly, asking them “how did you do it?” if they’ve managed to overcome something difficult will remind them that they have the tenacity and capability in them to solve problems the next time they find themselves in a similar situation.

3. Let them fail

It’s only normal for you to want to protect your child from ever experiencing pain or the unpleasant feelings that come with failures, but it’s inevitable and shielding them from all obstacles as they are growing up will only mean they won’t know how to deal or cope with such feelings when they encounter hardships later on in life. If they do stumble, encourage them gently and motivate them to get back on track. “It’s particularly important for young children to have the chance to play and take risks without feeling that their parents will criticize or correct them for doing something wrong,” says Kathy Hirsh-Pasek, a professor of psychology.

4. Encourage them to solve problems

Similar to number 3, don’t rush to give or suggest solutions immediately to your child. As Myrna Shure, a developmental psychologist says, “Kids are confident when they’re able to negotiate getting what they want.” Prompt them to think of ways they could tackle an issue. For example, if he or she complains about how another child in class always says mean things or teases them and their instinct is to do the same or even resort to being physical, ask them what they think the potential consequences may be. Then, follow up with, “Can you think of other ways to make them stop or realise what they are doing is mean?” In one of Dr Shure’s studies where child A complains about child B grabbing a toy, 4-year-olds presented surprising solutions to the situation such as telling child B: “You’ll have more fun if you play with me than if you play by yourself.”

5. Focus on self-love

Your child will model themselves after you and if you constantly beat yourself up over the most minor of things, they’re going to take a page out of your book. Make sure you celebrate things that warrant celebrations and acknowledge when you’ve not done too well on certain things. This will allow them to understand that there are ups and downs in life, but it shouldn’t deter them from trying their hardest and to celebrate when they finally nail it.