5 Unique Underwater Experiences in Malaysia

We heard you! If you’re looking for a short and fun getaway with your kids, you might want to think about exploring the wonders of the underwater world (while giving them the necessary education about marine life, talk about multitasking!). Here’s a list of five unique underwater experiences in Malaysia that you should definitely check out:

When Adventure Becomes Experience at Underwater World Langkawi

Being one of the largest marine and freshwater aquaria in South East Asia, the Underwater World Langkawi (UWL) is totally a must-visit tourist destination. They have three main sections that offer different flora & fauna of each habitat, the Tropical Rainforest & River Ecosystem, Temperate & Sub-Antartic and Marine Section. There are also other interactive attractions such as the Freshwater Fish Section, the Seashell Display, the Reptilium Section and so many more. Perfect embodiment of study hard, play hard!

