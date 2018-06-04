Navigation

5 Things To Control For Healthier, Well-Adjusted Kids

Is your parenting style right now the best for your child’s well-being?
June 4, 2018
By Zurien Onn

Photo by Anny Patterson/Pexels.com

Whether we’re the good cop or the bad cop at home, we try to be the best parents with our children’s best interests at heart whenever we make parenting decisions. Of course, there are times when we give in because we can’t bear being too strict. However, there are some things that you just have to put your foot down on in order for your kids to grow up well-adjusted and be more responsible towards themselves as well as others. Let’s take a look at five areas where you might need to adjust expectations for yourself as well as your child.

boys-cellphones-children-159395

1. Screen Time

You knew this would be on the list so let’s just get it out there. The American Academy of Pediatrics say that tech use for children under the age of two changes the nature of childhood, while the Kaiser Family Foundation commented on how children are now learning how to use gadgets first before they can walk. This could be a problem if the child is not getting the stimulation needed for the brain’s neural networks to develop normally during critical growth period.  “When a child spends too much time in front of a screen and not getting enough required stimuli from the real world, her development becomes stunted,” says Dr Liraz Margalit, writing for Psychology Today. She also reports that Dr Aric Sigman of the British Psychology Society warns that when children get too much screen time will harm “the ability to focus, to concentrate, to lend attention, to sense other people’s attitudes and communicate with them, (and) to build a large vocabulary.”

And, yes, screen time equals radiation exposure time, according to a 2011 report by the World Health Organization. Thus, even if your kids seem to be progressing well, too much screen time might still affect their health.

What you can do: Just take away the gadgets and give them the toys we used to play with as kids (or any other toy that might take their fancy). You can also supply them art materials, even something as simple as a pencil and piece of paper, and see them naturally start to doodle. Take them out for some physical activity as often as possible – even taking them to the mall and letting them run wild in the toy store or the book store will stimulate their brains better than staring at a screen.

baby-child-container-437746

2. House Chores

“If you live in my house, you have to do chores,” is a mantra that you should say more often, to your children as young as 3 years old. Research at the University of Mississippi, done by Marty Rossman using data collected over 25 years since 1967, determined that children who started with chores at age 3 or 4 were more likely to be successful as adults and have better relationships with friends and family. Says Rossman, this is because chores impress upon children the importance of contributing to the family and nurture empathy. With younger kids, you can ask them to help with easy chores just to get them into the habit, such as arranging pillows on the sofa or picking up things of the floor and keeping them in a basket. For older kids who haven’t been doing chores before, ask them to help out with chores for adults, making them understand how important their contribution is to the family or household.

carefree-child-enjoyment-220455

3. Their Energy

“Why are you always so naughty?” asks the adult.

“Because I’m happy!” answers the child.

Have you ever chanced upon this dialogue in a comic or poster? Kids have lots of energy because they worry way less than we do and utilise their lung capacity when breathing, thus getting more oxygen, compared to us adults. If you have ever wondered where they get all their energy from, this is the source of all that jumping and bouncing and not sitting still. And when they’re deprived of the chance to use up this energy, that’s when they become cranky and rebellious and refuse to listen to you.

As parents, you can ensure that your kids have an outlet for this energy that they need to drain out, by enrolling them in extracurricular classes such as dance or sports, or just taking them to the playground every day. A study in 2009, led by Romina Barros, MD at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, surveying more than 11,000 eight- and nine-year-olds, found that kids who had at least 15 minutes of recess a day behaved better in class. The researchers concluded that this was likely because the children had a chance to rest their exhausted brain and focus on play instead of studies for a break. If it can work at school, this can work in your home, too.

bear-child-childhood-4604

4. Bedtime

Once that boundless energy is spent, kids need enough hours of sleep to regenerate and ensure they have enough energy for the next day. Hence, getting them to sleep early and on time is crucial for their well-being. Sleep time is also the time when their brains are developing and creating new neural connections, so at least 7 hours of sleep is needed for kids aged 6 to 13, while those below 6 need up to 14 hours of sleep.

However, before they snooze off, consider reading a bed time story with them, even with the little ones who can’t even talk yet.  Numerous studies have shown how this night time activity helps children learn to speak, interact and bond with parents, and this helps lead to kids that are more content and amiable. Of course, reading together will help to improve their reading skills as well.

adult-angry-beautiful-366063

5. Yourself

It definitely helps your child become a more emotionally-stable human being with parents who are emotionally-stable themselves. Yes, life can take its toll on our emotions sometimes, but we need to keep that in check when dealing with kids, especially as they can be highly sensitive to their parents’ moods, without fully understanding the reason behind it. Thus, taking care of your own mental health, and keeping yourself in check whenever you feel the need to let off steam, is crucial to ensuring a healthy mental state for your child.

One thing we wouldn’t stop you from doing, though: nagging! By all means, continue to do so as long as it’s not seriously mentally-abusive as scientific research, from the University of Essex, done in 2016 by observing schoolgirls aged 13 to 14, has found that children who were often nagged by their parents were less likely to become unemployed or become pregnant as a teenager.

