5 Things To Control For Healthier, Well-Adjusted Kids

1. Screen Time

You knew this would be on the list so let’s just get it out there. The American Academy of Pediatrics say that tech use for children under the age of two changes the nature of childhood, while the Kaiser Family Foundation commented on how children are now learning how to use gadgets first before they can walk. This could be a problem if the child is not getting the stimulation needed for the brain’s neural networks to develop normally during critical growth period. “When a child spends too much time in front of a screen and not getting enough required stimuli from the real world, her development becomes stunted,” says Dr Liraz Margalit, writing for Psychology Today. She also reports that Dr Aric Sigman of the British Psychology Society warns that when children get too much screen time will harm “the ability to focus, to concentrate, to lend attention, to sense other people’s attitudes and communicate with them, (and) to build a large vocabulary.”

And, yes, screen time equals radiation exposure time, according to a 2011 report by the World Health Organization. Thus, even if your kids seem to be progressing well, too much screen time might still affect their health.

What you can do: Just take away the gadgets and give them the toys we used to play with as kids (or any other toy that might take their fancy). You can also supply them art materials, even something as simple as a pencil and piece of paper, and see them naturally start to doodle. Take them out for some physical activity as often as possible – even taking them to the mall and letting them run wild in the toy store or the book store will stimulate their brains better than staring at a screen.