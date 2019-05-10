5 On-Screen Moms You Might Relate To

Mothers. They’re the magical beings who can find things no one else can, who knows what you’re thinking even before you realise you’re thinking it and who can silence you with just one look. They’re also the people who give the best hugs and knows how to get make your favourite dish just the way you like it. With Mother’s Day just around the corner, here’s a list of the five types of TV or on-screen moms you might identify with.
The Protective Mom – Joyce Byers from Stranger Things
This momma has her kids at the centre of her universe, possibly targets of evil monsters. She’s looking out for her kids and is extremely careful about where they are, what they’re doing and who they’re with. Kids will probably call this mom “overprotective” when they’re younger but will soon come to understand just why this mom was always so careful when they have kids of their own in the future. (Chances are, this mom has already warned her kids that this will happen one day).
Stranger Things Season 1 & 2 are now streaming on Netflix.