5 Books Your Child Should Read And Why

Growing up, we learnt plenty of life lessons from our books and it’s only rightly so to pass them on to our little ones. Find out which books we highly recommend putting on the list:

1. Charlotte’s Web

Who would have thought that a book about a pig and a spider would teach us so much about life and death, and everything else in between? Not only will this give them a greater insight to animal rights (especially since Wilbur was raised to be slaughtered), it will also provoke them to think largely about the injustices in the world and how they can play a part in correcting them as Fern did when she rescued Wilbur from being slaughtered just because he had been born small and the runt of the litter. Lastly, the matter of death crops up here – a perfect opportunity for you to delve into the conversation further especially if your little one is at an age where he or she questions such things.

2. The Naughty Amelia Jane series

This series of books by Enid Blyton follows the story of a ragdoll named Amelia Jane who comes alive along with other toys in the nursery when humans aren’t around. As suggested by the title, she often gets up to bouts of mischief and is not above bullying other toys. The morals of the story here, which your child will walk away with is that there are always consequences to misbehaving (Amelia Jane was always punished in some sort of way due to her actions) and that bullying is never okay.

3. We Are In A Book!

While it’s listed as being suitable for those aged between three to eight, we think everyone (including yourself) could take home an important lesson from this particular book from the Mo Willem’s series. It stars an elephant, Gerald and a pig, Piggie and they break the fourth wall by becoming aware that they are in a book. It starts out with plenty of fun and laughter as they encourage the readers to read words aloud until Piggie announces to Gerald that “all books end” – which may or may not be a solemn nod to the topic of death. It is here when Gerald panics and the ending is the only thing he can preoccupy himself with (even as they try to peek and are drawn in such a manner that they are flipping the pages to see how much time they have left). As you flip through the pages, you wonder if he’s going to spend the remainder of the book worrying and worrying away… when it hits you. Isn’t that how most of us live our lives?

4. The Animorphs series

With 54 books in this sci-fi series (not including several others that are linked to it but focus on other subplots) fleshing out a tale in which five kids and one young alien race to save humanity from being enslaved to another alien species known as the Yeerks via their power to morph into animals. It’s an emotional investment as the books get progressively darker and mature – as will your child’s maturity. It tackles heavy issues such as racism and genocide (albeit in a creative and exciting way) and most importantly, drives home the messages that you’re never too young to revolutionise the world and in a team, there needs to be absolute loyalty and trust to make things work. Not to mention, your child will learn fascinating facts about a particular species of animal the fictional characters choose to morph into with each book.

5. Wonder

This book by RJ Palacio will speak greatly to those who feel out of place in school or even in their own bodies as it tells the story of Auggie, a boy who was born with a facial deformity but remains optimistic and upbeat for the better part. Courage and self-acceptance are the main unifying themes here as Auggie marches on forward, even returning to school despite entertaining thoughts of leaving a mainstream school from all the bullying. But most importantly, he teaches us all a lesson that we shouldn’t place our happiness on things we cannot possibly change and to be grateful for what we have.