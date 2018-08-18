5 Activities To Help Siblings Bond

There’s no better way to strengthen the bond between siblings than with fun and games – some will even require them to cooperate!

1. Freeze!

This one’s for the entire family. Just crank up some favourite tunes and get everyone to dance. When you stop the music, your kids have to freeze. Anyone who budges, loses a point. To up the ante, get your kids to take turns as to who will call the shots (stop the music). The person who stops the music will have to find a way to make those who are “frozen” move or laugh without touching them.

2. Together we stand

This will work better in pairs – but test this out in a trio as well! Get your kids to sit with their backs towards each other (touching), link elbows, and try to stand up without ever disentangling themselves. Then, leave some treats around the house (a soft toy or wrapped piece of candy) and get them to retrieve the treats together in that position.

3. Build a fort

Nothing unites siblings quicker than when they are up against mum and dad, so team up with hubby for a fort building competition. Use blankets, pillows, drawers, or cupboards for this. This team that builds the most elaborate fort wins! Plus, it’s great to snuggle up in one of the forts after with a laptop for a cosy movie night in.

4. Animal walks

Each sibling takes their turn to call out an animal name. Everyone will have to walk in the manner of the animal until someone shouts “change!” – it will be a great interactive learning experience as well.

5. Sibling trivia

Get each child to write down 10 questions about themselves on placards, such as “What is my favourite colour?”, “What is my favourite animal?”, and more. They can write their answers on the other side. Lift up the side with the questions and pose the question to the others. For each correct answer, a point will be awarded. The winner will win a prize! This can help your children understand each other better.