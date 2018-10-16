What Is Your Parenting Style?

Generally, four types of parenting styles have been identified when it comes to how parents interact with their children. These are types of parenting styles that are considered normal variants, and not deviant parenting styles, such as being abusive. The 4 types of parenting styles are described as Authoritative, Authoritarian, Permissive and Uninvolved. Read on to see which category you might belong to and click on the link at the end to take an informative quiz to see if it matches your expectations.

The 4 Different Types Of Parenting Styles

The 4 main parenting styles are:-

Authoritative (Characterised by warmth and strictness)

Parents in this category set clear rules that children are expected to follow. However, they are willing to make exceptions where acceptable, take the child’s feelings into consideration when making rules, and take the time to explain the reasons for the rules. Children are taught to make their own decisions, and good behaviour is reinforced through praise and rewards. Children with authoritative parents usually grow up to be responsible adults, and are good at making decisions.

Authoritarian (Characterised by strictness but not warmth)

Parents in this category set rules that must be followed without exception. Parents often feel that they know what’s best for their children. Thus, there is no room for negotiation and no need to explain the rules. Children of this parenting style tend to be more anxious and lack decision-making skills.

Permissive (Characterised by warmth but not strictness)

Permissive parents are often more lenient and prefer not to punish the child. They try to be a friend to their child, but they might ignore negative behaviours while being the kid’s friend. Children with permissive parents may not perform well according to academic standards, and might find it hard to fit in with society due to not being able to adjust well to rules and authority.

Uninvolved (Characterised by lack of warmth and strictness)

Parents in this category tend to neglect their children and expect children to raise themselves. This could be due to a parent’s mental health issue or substance abuse problem. As children of uninvolved parents lack parental guidance and attention, they will turn to outsiders for support.

Adapted from “What Is Your Parenting Style” by behavioural psychologist, Alexius Chang.

