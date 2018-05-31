4 Best Foods For Breastfeeding Mothers This Puasa

1. Cucumbers

Dehydration can occur during fasting and Freda Rosenfeld, a lactation consultant in New York City has warned that it can consequently lead to a decrease in breast milk supply and clogged ducts from dried up breast milk. Cucumbers are made primarily of water (great to amp up hydration levels) and their skin contains a substantial amount of fibre to help you feel fuller for longer.

2. Avocados

They’ve certainly earned a reputation for being our go-to source for mono-unsaturated fat, which is not just great for your heart but will help with energy levels. Not to mention, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that one fruit contains up to 975 milligrams of potassium – crucial in maintaining your electrolyte balance (which can also help with leg cramps). On another note, they’re a great source of amino acids, essential in healthy cell growth for your baby.

3. Peanut butter

Ilisa Palmer, a dietitian, states that breastfeeding mothers require up to 450 to 500 more calories per day compared to pregnant women and that is where peanut butter comes in. Low in cholesterol but high in fibre, it’s a great way to sustain feeling fuller for longer.

4. Dates

The Journal of Human Lactation reported that dates may increase milk production as they are rich in calcium. They are also high in natural sugar content – making them a great way to get more calories in so you can go about your day. The USDA National Nutrient Database states that three dried Medjool dates make up 199 calories.