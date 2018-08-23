3 Parenting Advices To Never Give Another Parent

We know, we know, your heart is in the right place when dishing out advice – especially if you’ve had experience and you’re seeing someone else become a mother for the very first time. While we are sure they will welcome advice, do take note that there are some boundaries to be drawn. Unless someone approaches you for advice, here are a few topics to steer clear from:

1. Breastfeeding

We understand the plethora of benefits that come with breastfeeding your child along with the bond it can form between mother and baby. But breastfeeding is ultimately, a personal parenting choice and a mother shouldn’t be made to feel guilty if she decides to go with milk formulas instead. Plus, you never know she could be going through – perhaps she cannot lactate enough, has medical concerns, or needs to be on medication that could affect her milk production. The bottom line is that the choice is hers.

2. Fast food

We’re not saying that we condone someone wolfing down fast food 24/7 – everything in moderation. Before you go ham with advice about how a parent should be feeding their child nutritious food – pause to consider that this could be a rare occasion, it could be the child’s reward/treat, or even for practicality/convenience issues.

3. Discipline

This especially applies to children who may be throwing a tantrum in public. They are always cause for disapproving glares but instead of going up to the parent with unsolicited advice on how they can better rein their children in, understand that teaching young children good manners takes time. The only way the child will learn is if the parent goes through many cycles of their child throwing a fit before explaining to them why it is wrong. It takes patience and effort. It is not your place to judge and do consider that the parent may already feel at unease what with their child misbehaving in public.