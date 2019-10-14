3 in 4 Parents of Kids With Eczema Are Depressed

Eczema is stressful at any age, and for everyone involved — not just the one who’s suffering from it.

New research from PHI University Clinic of Dermatology, in Macedonia, says that family members and caregivers of children with atopic dermatitis, the most common form of eczema, have been found to suffer mild severity anxiety and depression. This finding was presented at the 28th EADV Congress.

Admittedly, the study group is small, involving 83 family members and caregivers of 35 children aged 1 to 6. Geographical and cultural reasons may also have an influence on mental health. However, it’s still worth noting that all respondents reported at least mild severity anxiety, with some showing moderate severity anxiety. 74 per cent (3 in 4) of participants were also found to present with depression.

The study found that depression and anxiety scores were linked to the persistence and longevity of atopic dermatitis, and not its severity. The research team also discovered that the most frequent worry plaguing families and caregivers is the information they receive about the nature of the disease itself, since AD is a long-term condition which requires complex and costly medical treatments.

Lead researcher Dr Vesna Grivcheva-Panovska said, “The chronicity and complexity of chronic dermatitis often leads to overlooked anxiety and depression in family members and caregivers, but our results show the extent of this cannot be overstated. In the future, we must take a wholesome view of the situation and a widened approach to the management of atopic dermatitis not only of the patients but of their families as well.”

What do you think? Do Malaysian parents feel the same way about an eczema diagnosis in their kids?