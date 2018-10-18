12 New Initiatives In Schools

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik has released 12 new initiatives Malaysian schools will take on in the year 2019:
- Each school will have a Values Guidebook that will be read at every assembly.
- Civic education will be introduced — the study of the rights and duties of citizens alongside the inner workings of a government.
- KPM will amp up their efforts in building a more trusting relationship between teachers and parents.
- Instill a culture in which teachers are respected and looked up to to in their profession.
- Smartphones will be utilised for educational purposes.
- Children without citizenship may enroll in schools in 2019.
- A recess area for teachers will be created.
- Teachers will no longer have to deal with administrative work.
- There will no longer be compromises when it comes to investing in education.
- Ensure the education sector is more OKU-friendly.
- Focus on schools that are poor and in need of infrastructure repairs.
- Build up Speakers’ Corner in schools — a space where public speaking, debates, and discussions are encouraged.