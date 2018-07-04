10 Questions to Ask When Choosing Childcare Centers

The recent rise in deaths happening at childcare centers are alarming. Parents not only need guidance in selecting the best daycare or childcare center for their children but they also need to remember to ask the right questions before signing up. You can also check on childcare centers here.

Here are 10 key questions parents should ask the childcare center to ensure your child is safe at all times:

Is your center registered with the Department of Social Welfare? Is the registration up-to-date? Does your center have written policies on emergency, health and confidentiality? What is the minimum qualification of your childcare providers? (Minimum qualification as madated by JKM:KAAK/KAP) What other training do your childcare providers have? How long have your childcare providers been working with you? What is your staff to children ratio? (Minimum required staff: child ratio is under 1 year old –1:3 / 1 to 3 years –1:5 / 3 to 4 years — 1:10) What facilities does your center offer? (Always ask to observe and ensure these facilities are available) Does your center have a policy on disciplining children? How are children in your center disciplined? Does your center provide meals? (If yes, ask to view menu, check if menu serves a balanced diet)

**For questions 1 and 2, do ask to see the relevant documents mentioned.

This information is taken from the Guide to Quality Childcare by Early Childhood Care and Education Council Malaysia (ECCE Council)