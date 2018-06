7 Attend An Art Workshop

Try your hand at batik painting at Ainna Artworks at Central Market, where you can also get a cheap personalised gift such as a mug or keychain with your names on it, and have fun giggling together at the Fish Spa, turning it into a full day outing. Next door, the Central Market Annexe sometimes host art installations and arts and crafts markets, especially on weekends, where you can find cute and quirky stuff for quite cheap.

If you have a bigger budget, you can also learn how to craft items to bring home at boutiques that host workshops such as at The Batik Boutique.

Also, be on the lookout for weekend events that incorporate workshops into their programs, like at Pendidikan Seni V.2, happening this 30 June and 1 July 2018. Even if you find the workshops a tad pricey, you can still have a good time looking at and shopping for quirky items from crafters and artisans offering their unique wares.

(Photo: Dreamcatcher Earring Workshop at Pendidikan Seni V.2)